Nosy NYTimes Journos Uncover Elon Musk's Secret Luxury Compound In Austin  

The world's richest man and Donald Trump's most prominent supporter has reportedly acquired two mansions in Austin, Texas, within walking distance of each other, paying upwards of $35 million for the villas to support his growing family (of which there are at least 11).

Nosy New York Times journalists, citing sources and public records ...

... were the first to report that Musk acquired two mansions in Austin, all within walking distance of each, for $35 million. They said one of the mansions was a 14,400-square-foot mansion resembling a Tuscan home. The other home was directly behind it.

Sources told the NYTimes there was a third mansion about a 10-minute walk away—this is the home Musk usually stays at while in Austin.

NYT journos wrote:

Three mansions, three mothers, 11 children and one secretive, multibillionaire father who obsesses about declining birthrates when he isn't overseeing one of his six companies: It is an unconventional family situation, and one that Mr. Musk seems to want to make even bigger.

Musk moved to Austin after dumping his California mansions and shifted his companies, SpaceX, Tesla, and the Boring Company, to Texas. This decision was primarily because Governor Gavin Newsom and far-left Democrats ruined California with backfiring progressive policies that sparked a tidal wave of violent crime. Plus, business conditions in the state are atrocious compared with Texas.

In Musk's mind, imploding global fertility rates are the biggest crisis of our lifetime: "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces, by far."