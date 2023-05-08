Twisted Sister's Dee Snider Dropped By San Fran Pride For Speaking Against Gender Affirming Care

Today in more news that the left is moving even further left...

The San Francisco Pride organization has cut ties with Dee Snider, the frontman for heavy metal band Twisted Sister, after the Obama-voting, anti-toxic-masculinity-book-writing, Ukraine-supporting, LGBTQ allied, Covid facemask-advocate failed to pander to the far, far left ideologues and made "a controversial tweet" about gender affirming care.

That "controversial" tweet was Snider agreeing with fellow rocker Paul Stanley that adults should not be encouraging minors to identify as the opposite sex, according to ABC 7.

Stanley had written online: “With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad.”

"You know what? There was a time where I 'felt pretty' too. Glad my parents didn't jump to any rash conclusions! Well said, @PaulStanleyLive," Snider responded. He was promptly ostracized by the SF Pride organization for being "transphobic".

Nguyen Pham, President of SF Pride, responded with a "re-education" style comment, telling ABC: "Dee Snider was not dropped from this year's San Francisco Pride celebration; it was a mutual decision after a productive, educational conversation with him."

Suzanne Ford, Executive Director of SF Pride, added: "Like any ally, we're glad that Dee wants to continue learning about the issues that affect the transgender community. As a trans woman, I can tell you that no two stories are alike - this isn't a black-and-white conversation, which is why educating the public is so critical. By donating to SF Pride, you're creating a safer space for that scared trans child who was brave enough to stand up and tell the world who they really are - receiving the support they need from their parents, a medical professional, and their community."

Snider responded: "I've recently stated I do not believe young children are ready to decide their gender allocation. I believe their choices should be supported and accepted by their parents, but I do not think kids have the mental capabilities to make rational, logical decisions on things of a magnitude that will affect them for the rest of their lives."

And he also considers himself to still be "an LGBTQIA+ ally".

In a post called “So, I hear I’m transphobic. Really?”, Snider wrote on his Facebook: “I was not aware the Transgender community expects fealty and total agreement with all their beliefs and any variation or deviation is considered ‘transphobic'."

“So, my lifetime of supporting the Transgender community’s right to identify as they want and honoring whatever changes they may make in how they present themselves to the world isn’t enough?” he concluded.