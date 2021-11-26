'Nu'-ked: Gold Gains As Crude & Crypto Carnage Continues
The emergence of 'nu' has sparked demand anxiety in the crude complex and oil prices are collapsing.
WTI is down 5.5% testing a $72 handle, the lowest in over 2 months....
That is a 2 month low... Will Biden take credit for this?
Gold appears to be the safe-haven today...
Crypto is a bloodbath with Bitcoin hitting a $53,000 handle...
That is the lowest for BTC since early October...
Bitcoin is finding support at its 100DMA...
But gold is gaining from safe-haven flows...
As the dollar sinks...
Rate-hike odds are plunging...
Is this the 'event' central bankers have been betting on to stem the inflationary tsunami?