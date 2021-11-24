The Number Of Americans Filing For First-Time Jobless Benefits Was The Lowest Since 1969 Last Week

After unexpectedly jumping by over 600,000 the prior week, back above 3.1 million, the total number of Americans on some form of government dole fell back below 3 million last week...

Source: Bloomberg

...as Pandemic aid recipients crashed by over 500,000...

Rather stunningly, initial jobless claims plunged back below 200k.

This is the lowest number of Americans filing for first-time jobless benefits since 1969.

Source: Bloomberg

Virginia was the week's outlier, seeing claims rise 17732. Others adding are illinois 4585 and Michigan at 2152 and on the downside Cali -6558, Kentucky -3924 and DC -1659.

Mission Accomplished, Mr.Powell!?

