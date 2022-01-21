NYC Mayor Adams Set To Take His First Paycheck In Bitcoin And Ethereum

New York City Mayor Eric Adams hasn't been shy about his willingness to make the Big Apple the crypto capital of the U.S.

Now, he's putting his money where his mouth is.

Adams has said his first paycheck will be converted into bitcoin and ethereum, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

Adams had said earlier this month: “New York is the center of the world, and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrency and other financial innovations. Being on the forefront of such innovation will help us create jobs, improve our economy, and continue to be a magnet for talent from all over the globe.”

His willingness to work with businesses and embrace digital currency is likely part of a broader plan to try and stop the bleeding of corporations out of New York - many of which have left for places like Florida as a result of former mayor de Blasio's climate toward business and penchant for neverending taxes.

Adams will be using Coinbase to make the conversion. He had previously announced last year that he would take his first three paychecks in cryptocurrency, the Journal reported.

He will be looking to give Miami Mayor Francis Suarez a run for his "money" as the most well-known Mayor to embrace the digital assets in the United States. Suarez has also agreed to take his next paycheck in bitcoin.