NYC Mayor Eric Adams "Shocked" To Find Out "Just How Bad" The City Is

How long has Eric Adams been mayor now? You'd think at some point he would have taken the time to have a tour of his own city, but it looks like that may not have ever been the case - until he rode the subways for 3 hours last week.

That's because the Mayor was reportedly “shocked” to learn just “how bad [New York City] is," according to exclusive comments he made to the New York Post this week. 3 hours on the subway last week was apparently all it took.

He said he was taken back by the poor “deployment of resources”. “Let me tell you something: When I started looking into this, I was shocked at how bad this place is,” he later commented to the Post.

Adams started to get a glimpse at how poorly run the city was when reviewing plans his first week in office, the report says.

“It was probably the third — third or fourth week in January. I spent a lot of time in the office," he said. “And I started peeling back layers and what it started to unveil to me is how we just had this good shell, but underneath — it’s bad.”

Crime skyrocketed in the final years of deBlasio's tenure as NYC's Mayor. As the Post notes, grand larcenies and auto thefts have skyrocketed 50% and 48% and robberies are up about 40%.

Speaking about the NYPD, Adams commented: “We have not utilized this amazing agency and all our skills.”

“You know, they hold onto this one thing,” he said, criticizing his predecessors like Bill deBlasio, for focusing on a sole project instead of improving the city as a whole. “That’s why when people try to say, ‘OK, Eric, you know, what is your one or two things?,’ I’m saying: To fix this mess!”

Adams said his first initiative would be to crack down on rule breaking in the subways and stop homeless people from living in stations.

You have to start somewhere, we guess...