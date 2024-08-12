Ohio Prosecutor Fired After Biting Man's Finger Off In Bizarre Road Rage Incident

Here's something to think about the next time you want to give someone 'the finger' in traffic.

An assistant Ohio prosecutor was fired from his job for allegedly biting off a man's finger in a road rage incident last month, according to a report from the New York Post.

The man who lost a finger reportedly honked at the prosecutor, Christopher Murray, at a green light.

The Riverside Police Department responded to reports of a fight on the US Route 35 overpass, about 210 miles from Cleveland, where one caller mentioned severe bloodshed and a bitten-off finger, according to the arrest report.

The Post report states that when law enforcement arrived, they found a 43-year-old man covered in blood standing outside his vehicle. Medical personnel confirmed that part of his middle finger had been bitten off.

The victim's finger was severed at the tip of the knuckle, and police later found it under his vehicle. He claimed he honked at the car in front of him when it didn't move after the light turned green.

He "laid on his horn", according to the Post.

Police identified the driver as Murray, who allegedly approached the victim’s car, declared his intent to fight, and pulled open the driver’s door.

The two ended up on the ground, where the victim claimed Murray bit his finger. Murray then fled but dropped his phone, which police used to identify him. The victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment, and Murray now faces felonious assault charges.

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes said he had been fired from his job as a result: “As Greene County Prosecuting Attorney, I became aware on July 8, 2024, of an ongoing criminal investigation in Montgomery County regarding my employee Christopher Murray.”

“After due consideration, I terminated Christopher Murray’s employment with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.”

Here is the report from WDTN: