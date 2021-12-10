Omi-Gone? Stocks Soar As Scariant & CPI Send Bonds, Bitcoin, & The Buck Lower On The Week

It has been two weeks since the deadly (no one has died anywhere in the world) new COVID variant - Omicron - and only The Dow has managed to shrug off the constant fearmongering and panicky policy-making to 'slow the spread' of this "mild" virus...

Small Caps are notably ugly since Omicron was unleashed on the world. But this week saw the S&P rip to its best week since February as Goldman's melt-up appears to have come true...

Today was dominated by CPI - which printed at its hottest in 40 years but was modestly below the whisper number - and that sent yields lower (especially the short-end) and implicitly Nasdaq and S&P (growth) higher as Small Caps (value) lower. Everything went vertical in the last couple of minutes... just like last Friday...

A record close for the S&P 500

This week's gains in stocks were ignited by a major short-squeeze in the first half of the week, but that faded as the week wore on...

Unprofitable tech stocks rallied for the first weekly gain in a month and biggest weekly gain since early October (but like 'most shorted' it was very much a tale of two halves)...

AAPL on the other hand appears destined for $3 trillion market cap...

Amid all the excitement, Defensives actually outperformed Cyclicals on the week...

VIX was clubbed like a baby seal this week, its biggest absolute weekly compression since February...

Overall, the bubble markets pumped and dumped this week...

The moves in VIX and bubble markets reminded us of this...

Bonds were monkeyhammered on the week with the long-end underperforming dramatically (early week saw a heavy corporate calendar)...

The yield curve steepened this week (for the first time in 5 weeks) by the most since January, but remains notably flatter since Omicron...

Today saw rate-hike odds shift lower (dovish) but a full rate-hike is still priced-in for June...

The Dollar ended the week lower, dropping back from unchanged today after CPI...

Cryptos were ugly this week with all the major coins down, but off the lows of last weekend's flash crash. BTC ended -10%, ETH -4%...

Interesting in BTC today with a morning pump to tag $50k then the dump...

Best week for oil since August, snapping a 6-week losing streak

Gold managed very modest gains on the week while silver slipped lower...

Finally, a quick reminder that based on the current rate of unemployment and inflation, The Taylor Rule suggests Fed Funds should be over 9%...

Oh, and if The White House claims they have saved us all from high gas prices... and somehow this is the average price... tell them to f**k off - regular gasoline has only been higher in price at this time of year once - in 2012 - and even then it was pennies. Despite all the jawboning, gas prices at the pump are dramatically above the average price for this time of year...

So, apart from non-transitory inflation driving an ongoing collapse in real wages and the $3 trillion real cost of Biden's BBB plan... everything is awesome?!