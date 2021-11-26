One Trader's First Thoughts On The Nu Variant

By Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International

Seems likely at this point that this new variant will have spread much more than has already been identified, due to lack of sequencing in many countries.

The main concern is that Nu may, due to the large number of mutations, have materially lower vaccine efficacy.

MRNA vaccine producers have previously said that they can adapt their vaccines within 6 weeks. The main issue would be getting these distributed and circulated amongst the population in DM. Much more of a problem for EM. I doubt this would mean that DM economies are able to roll new vaccines out amongst sufficient numbers of the population to build immunity before March.

First thoughts of macro impact, assuming Nu is as potent as it looks: