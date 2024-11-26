Only 50% Of Brits Prefer To Eat British Food

Survey data from Statista's Consumer Insights shows that Chinese and Italian cuisines are among the three most popular in many countries around the world.

Chinese dishes are the second most popular (behind traditional national cuisines) in India, Mexico and the UK - cited in the top three spots by between 34 and 42 percent of respondents - and the third most popular in France, Germany and the US (23 percent to 35 percent).

Italian cuisine is particularly popular in Germany and France, where it ranks second - favored by 47 percent and 40 percent of respondents, respectively - and also comes in third in the UK, Mexico and India.

By comparison, French cuisine is less popular in the countries studied, scoring highest in China, where it is cited in the three pole positions by only 14 percent of respondents (sixth most popular behind Italian cuisine, at 17 percent).

In most countries, traditional national cuisine takes the lead, making it into the top three for at least two-thirds of the population surveyed, with the exception of the United Kingdom, where only half of the population surveyed cited British cuisine as their favorite.

Spotted Dick, Toad in the Hole, Haggis, Yorkshire Pudding, Bangers'n'Mash?!