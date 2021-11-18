Over $53 Million In Meth, Coke, & Pot Seized By Border Patrol In Texas

Submitted by Truckers News Staff,

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently seized narcotics that totaled over $53.2 million in street value.

The first seizure occurred on Nov. 12, at the World Trade Bridge, after CBP officers encountered a 2013 Kenworth hauling a shipment of fresh cauliflower arriving from Mexico. The tractor and the trailer were referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 412 packages containing 2,611.15 pounds of alleged methamphetamine and 50 packages containing 113.31 pounds of alleged cocaine. The narcotics combined had an estimated street value of $53,096,364.

The second seizure occurred later that evening, also at World Trade Bridge, after CBP officers encountered a 2012 Ford E-350 with a shipment of seat cushions arriving from Mexico. The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 400 packages containing 1,013.68 pounds of alleged marijuana within the shipment. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $202,735.

“Attempts to smuggle contraband through commercial supply chains are increasing,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. CBP’s continued robust enforcement posture and dedication to border security operations has led us to major narcotic interdictions at our cargo facilities.

Meanwhile, Food & Wine magazine reports a 30-year-old Polish truck driver traveling into the U.K. from France was found to have 418 kilos of cocaine hidden amongst a load of frozen onion rings. Authorities estimate that the drugs would have had a street value of around $44 million.