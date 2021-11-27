PA Home A "Total Loss" After Charging Tesla In Driveway Spontaneously Combusts

Once again, an inanimate Tesla has burst into flames.

The latest incident comes from Upper Dublin, Pennsylvania, where a charging Tesla in the driveway of a home reportedly caught fire, resulting in what could be a "total loss" of the home it was parked at.

The Tesla was parked in a driveway and caught fire at about 10:30pm, the report from Patch says. ABC also posted video of the incident:

The Fort Washington fire department was dispatched to the scene at about 10:19 after a report of a vehicle on fire. When they arrived at the scene, fire was "eminating from the rear of the Tesla" and had made its way to the house and the attached garage, the report says.

There was "extensive damage" to the vehicle and the house. Photos posted to the Fort Washington fire department's website show a car engulfed in flames.

CBS later reported that the home was a "total loss" following the incident.

It's the second incident of a Tesla catching fire in the Philadelphia suburbs this year. This summer, a Model S Plaid Tesla caught fire with the driver at the wheel. The driver's lawyer claimed the vehicle "burst into flames while the owner was driving" it.

In other news, the NHTSA has yet to act on a wide ranging investigation it is performing into hundreds of thousands of Tesla vehicles, while the NTSB continues to warn consumers about safety issues related to the vehicles' autonomous driving features.

The NHTSA said it had opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Model X, S, and 3 for model years 2014-2021.