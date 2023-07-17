Paramount Falls On 'Mission: Impossible' Box Office Miss; Sound Of Freedom Outperforms

Paramount shares fell 3% in premarket trading in New York after Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One missed box office projections in its debut weekend across US and Canada, according to Bloomberg.

Paramount and Skydance spent $290 million on the production of the action movie. However, since its release on July 12, it has only grossed $80 million, falling short of Paramount Pictures' projection of $90 million. Over the weekend, the film's earnings were $56.2 million, missing Boxoffice Pro's forecasted range of $61 million to $75 million in ticket sales from Friday to Sunday.

Second on the box office list is the anti-child sex trafficking film Sound of Freedom. This film continues to shock the entertainment industry with how well it has done in the 13 days since its release, with near-term projections to break the $100 million mark.

Meanwhile, progressive mainstream media continues to bash the awareness of child sex trafficking, labeling the movie -- a 'conspiracy theory.'

Perhaps the corporate press and their buddies at the big studios are pushing disinformation because the film by a small studio continues to outperform major films, such as Disney's latest Indiana Jones.