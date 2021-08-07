"No Vaccine Passports" - Thousands Protest Across France Over New COVID Rules

Protests are still going strong in French cities after weeks of demonstrations following mandatory COVID health passes. France is in a dangerous state where social turmoil could worsen into late summer.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people took to the street in several French cities for the fourth weekend in a row (for prior protests, read: here & here) against a coronavirus passport and other virus restrictions that continue to whittle down freedoms.

The new health passes, championed by President Emmanuel Macron, are mandatory for entry into restaurants, bars, and other public spaces. This comes as the new delta variant is spreading throughout Europe.

According to AFP News, protests are expected in 150 cities today, with some 200,000 in attendance.

The scenes in downtown Paris show thousands marching against the loss of liberties due to health passports.

NOW - Large protests are underway in #Paris and many other cities in France against vaccine passports and mandatory vaccinations.#manif7aoutpic.twitter.com/5rXloLEpWi — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 7, 2021

Paris marches again. Against mandatory vaccines & vaccination passports



The guards sent in in by Macron against his own people.



“People shouldn’t be afraid of their governments. Governments should be afraid of their people”#NoVaccinePassports #Parispic.twitter.com/TogiSKAROe — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) August 7, 2021

100 000 résistants crient « Macron démission ! » à Paris !

Extraordinaire élan de résistance ! 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 #Manifs7aout #manif7aout pic.twitter.com/2EIQZo4kkc — Florian Philippot (@f_philippot) August 7, 2021

Demonstrations became violent in Toulouse, a city in France's southern Occitanie region that sits near the Spanish border.

Battle ongoing #Toulouse where the CRS did not hesitate to gas the demonstrators with their tear gas. #PassSanitaires pic.twitter.com/zsCmIXXUow — Anti Lockdown Alliance(GLOBAL) (@Demo2020cracy) August 7, 2021

La bac de #Toulouse refait des siennes et rafle au hasard #manif7aout pic.twitter.com/7b1WlXC6J4 — La dictature est là. Résistance ! φ🔻🌿 (@FranckAlbi) August 7, 2021

Thousands marched in Nice, a city located on the French Riviera.

Another protest was held in the northern French city of Lille.

The latest round of demonstrations comes after France's top court deemed new virus restrictions and health passes constitutional. The European country is on the brink of more intense rallies if government officials don't figure out how to suppress the anger.