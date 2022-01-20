Pelosi's Top Pick For Transportation Committee Caught On Video "Repeatedly" Crashing Her Car While Attempting To Park

In another stunning display of total liberal competence, Nancy Pelosi’s top pick to chair the Transportation Committee was caught on video this week grinding her vehicle into parked cars while attempting the difficult task of parking.

Video shows 84-year-old Eleanor Holmes Norton grinding up against a nearby vehicle while pulling awkwardly into a parking spot.

She was caught red handed not even leaving a note before leaving the scene. The octogenarian represents the District of Columbia as a Democrat.

.@SpeakerPelosi is seriously considering this person to serve as the chairwoman of the Transportation Committee. pic.twitter.com/Gh5698ZeYU — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 17, 2022

As the video shows, Norton pulls into a diagonally aligned parking spot at a perpendicular angle, likely pulling in from the wrong direction, putting her car at a terrible angle among the other parked cars.

She then locks the car using her keyfob and casually walks away.

Congressman Thomas Massie put the video up on his Twitter account this week, and it immediately went viral.

“Speaker Pelosi is seriously considering this person to serve as the chairwoman of the Transportation Committee,” Massie wrote. “Folks, I’m not making this up.”