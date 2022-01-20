Peloton Plunges Below IPO Price On Reports Of Production Halt

Peloton Interactive, Inc. shares crashed more than 24% after CNBC reported internal documents from the company that said production of its bikes and treadmills would be temporarily halted due to souring demand. Shares have been halted and reopened several times and now trade at a significant discount versus the IPO price of $29.

In a confidential presentation dated Jan. 10, the company (known for slapping an iPad on a stationary bike and charging thousands of dollars) said demand for its bikes and treadmill had faced a "significant reduction" worldwide.

CNBC explains more about Peloton's upcoming production halts:

Peloton plans to pause Bike production for two months, from February to March, the documents show. It already halted production of its more expensive Bike+ in December and will do so until June. It won't manufacture its Tread treadmill machine for six weeks, beginning next month. And it doesn't anticipate producing any Tread+ machines in fiscal 2022, according to the documents. Peloton had previously halted Tread+ production after a safety recall last year.

Peloton has completely misjudged demand as it's stuck with thousands of cycles and treadmills sitting in warehouses across the country.

We've been reporting on the Peloton story for the last week, citing multiple reports of storm clouds gathering over the company. The first was a notice from the company, informing new customers it would charge hundreds of dollars in fees for delivery and setup of bikes and treadmills. The second piece of news is the company working with management consulting group McKinsey & Co. to analyze cost structure and potentially slash jobs.