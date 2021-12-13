Peloton Shares Pop After Company Releases Tongue-In-Cheek Response To Its Portrayal In "Sex And The City"

Peloton stock has been mired by bad luck lately, but shares are getting a small bump in pre-market trading after the company put out a tongue-in-cheek response to the latest batch of bad PR it received last week.

After a recent stock slide of almost 75% on the back of a poor earnings report and the "stay at home" stock rally wearing off, TV show Sex and the City added insult to injury when a character on the show dropped dead after taking a 45 minute Peloton class.

This caused shares of Peloton to continue their already dismal 2021 run an extend losses into the $30's.

But Peloton quickly fired back this weekend, putting out a response on Twitter to the HBO plot.

Peloton, in a response video, features the actor who "died" in the show alive and well. Then, it features his Peloton instructor from the show who goes on to ask him if he'd like to take another class on the bike.

To which the actor replies:

“I feel great. Shall we take another ride? Life is too short not to.”

A Ryan Reynolds voiceover then dryly says:

“And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation. ... Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels. He’s alive.”

The ad was put together in 48 hours and filmed in New York City, CNBC reported.

You can watch Peloton's response here: