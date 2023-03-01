Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A Bans Diners 16 And Under Without Adult Supervision

As an increasingly disturbing trend of outright chaos spreads through U.S. cities, with leftist politicians unable to grasp the elementary concept that crime should not be encouraged, one Chick-fil-A in Pennsylvania is starting to enforce their own rules to maintain order.

In a trend we are sure will likely spread, a Montgomery County, PA Chick-fil-A is now banning people under the age of 16 from dining on its premises without adult supervision. The decision came after a sequence of "unacceptable behaviors", according to CBS News.

The company announced its decision on Facebook last week, stating: "We contemplated long and hard before posting this, but decided it was time. Often on Saturdays and days when schools are off, we have school-age children visiting the restaurant without their parents. Usually, these children and teens are dropped off for several hours at a local bounce park and groups of them then walk over to our restaurant."

It continued: "While we love being a community restaurant and serving guests of all ages, some issues need to be addressed." The restaurant said of the children and teens that they are "loud, and their conversation often contains a lot of explicit language. We are a family friendly restaurant where this is not tolerated."

They also said that "Food and trash are often thrown around and left on the tables, chairs, and on the floor. Tables and restrooms are vandalized. Decorations are stolen."

The restaurant also stood up to protect its employees, stating that they are "laughed at, made fun of and treated rudely. Employees are cursed at and ignored when they ask the children and teens to either change their behavior or leave."

The restaurant concluded:

As you can imagine, this is not a pleasant experience. We want to provide a comfortable and safe environment for our guests and our staff, and also to protect our building. Therefore, we cannot allow this to continue. As a result, to dine in our restaurant, anyone under the age of 16 is required to be accompanied by an adult. If not accompanied by an adult, they may come in to purchase food, but must take it to go. To those unaccompanied children and teens that have visited us and acted appropriately, we thank you. But we also apologize. Due to the numerous extreme behaviors of many of your peers, we must make a blanket rule covering anyone under the age of 16.

One father said: "It makes sense. When kids get together, it's the herd mentality and I've seen it. I like the way they've handled it, saying it's not parents' fault, just kids getting together. I think they're just loud. Common sense is not common, so they don't know to keep down the tone of their language and the volume. I'm sure my kids are the same way."

Customer Gary Walens told CBS: "If the kids are getting unruly and going into places like this, the owners have to do something. These are businesses that are trying to make a profit and if the kids are coming in and causing havoc in this restaurant and not allowing normal business, I don't think that's a good thing."

While law abiding patrons and the owners/franchisees of the restaurant likely see this as a common sense solution to a growing problem across the nation, we're sure it's only a matter of time before some ACLU lawyer files a discrimination suit on behalf of unaccompanied children under the age of 16 as a class. Heck, maybe the carrot on a string of a possible settlement will actually get the parents involved in their childrens' lives for a while and bring them closer.