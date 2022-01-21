Pennsylvania Middle School Teacher Caught In Photo Taping Mask To Student's Face

A teacher at North Penn School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania has come under fire after photos leaked her physically taping a mask to a small child's face during school hours.

The photo has been shared "thousands" of times on social media and it shows the masked teacher putting what appears to be masking tape on the side of a small child's black mask, while the child sits in the classroom in front of his laptop.

Officials from the Montgomery County school district confirmed that the photo had been taken in one of their classrooms, according to the Courier Times.

Former candidate for Florida's 3rd Congressional District, Chuck Callesto brought attention to the image on his Twitter account, where he has almost 300,000 followers.

“Teacher at Pennsylvania's Pennfield Middle School caught taping mask to young child’s face in class,” he wrote.

“An image taken in one of our classrooms last week and circulating on social media does not represent the universal values that the North Penn School District strives to instill in both our students and staff,” the district's statement read this week.

North Penn School District continued: “After an immediate investigation, it was determined that while the incident was isolated and no malice was intended, the actions of the teacher were entirely inappropriate and unacceptable, no matter the context. We understand that the act of taping a mask to a student’s face is concerning to many and apologize that it occurred. The matter is serious and it is being addressed with the employee.”

North Penn Stronger Together, a local Facebook group of parents, encouraged them to speak up at the next school board meeting: “Pro-mask or anti-mask, I hope we can all agree that taping masks to children’s faces crosses the LINE. This was not a joke for the child or the parents.”

It is still unknown who took the photo or who wound up releasing it on social media, the report says.