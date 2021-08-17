Pentagon Admits Taliban Has Billions In US Weapons; Biden Has Yet To Speak To Any World Leaders Since Fall Of Kabul

If anyone was holding out hope that the Pentagon has some clue where all those billions in weapons that accumulated in Afghanistan over the past 20 years ended up, don't.

Responding to a reporter's question over the fate of billions of dollars of weaponry that the U.S. gave Afghanistan, National security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the Biden administration does not have "a complete picture", a euphemism for most of the weapons are lost, adding that a "fair amount" of the weapons that the US gave to Afghanistan are in the possession of the Taliban, and they don't expect they will be returned to the US.

"We don't have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defense materials has gone but certainly, a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban, and obviously, we don't have a sense that they are going to readily hand it over to us at the airport."

What happens to the billions of dollars of weaponry that the U.S. gave Afghanistan?



Sullivan: "We don't have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defense materials has gone. But certainly a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban." pic.twitter.com/umVx92iZPY — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 17, 2021

Perhaps more shocking was Sullivan's revelation that Biden - whose vacation was unceremoniously interrupted when the US embassy had to be evacuated on short notice when the Taliban took over - still hasn't spoken with any of his foreign counterparts since Kabul fell.

Sullivan said that in lieu of the president whose incoherent ramblings even when read off a teleprompter makes it virtually impossible to understand what Joe Biden is trying to say, other members of the administration were making calls abroad instead because the discussions were more logistical.

"He's not spoken with any other world leaders," Sullivan said, responding to a question from CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says President Biden has not spoken to any world leaders since the fall of Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Dc3rCdfZnq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 17, 2021

And while Biden is eating ice cream or napping, other world leaders have spent the last several days on the telephone with allies. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have all conferred with each other. Johnson, meanwhile, has proposed a virtual meeting of the G7.

But Biden has left the calls to foreign allies to those on his team.

"Myself, Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken, several other senior members of the team are engaged on a regular basis with foreign counterparts and we intend to do so in the coming days," Sullivan said.

"Right now, the main issue is an operational issue," he added. "It's about how we coordinate with them to help them get their people out and we are operating through logistic channels and policy channels to make that happen."

Which presumably absolves the most powerful man in the world of any responsibility as to the fate of Afghanistan.

* * *

Meanwhile, elsewhere White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against criticism from members of President Biden’s own Democratic party on the rapid deterioration of security in Afghanistan, telling CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Tuesday that she would “note and reiterate to anyone who's a critic that any President has to make difficult choices as commander in chief.”

“It does not mean there aren't going to be impacts that are gut-wrenching, that are heart-wrenching, that we're all watching transpire over the last couple of days, but these are the difficult choices you have to make as commander in chief, and that's the choice he made,” Psaki added.

Psaki told Collins that the Biden administration, “did assess early on, when the President asked for a clear-eyed assessment that there would be impacts, and there would be consequences of making the choice he made,” but acknowledged, as President Biden did during remarks from the East Room Monday, “that this is happened more rapidly than we anticipated here, than anyone anticipated; I think that accounts for members of Congress and people who are on the ground in Afghanistan.”

In short, the people in charge of the world's most powerful question did not anticipate something that was blatantly obvious to the average Joe. The good news: the administration is fully on top of the biggest medical experiment in history, in which hundreds of millions of Americans are injected with an experiment genetic therapy (as BioNTech's 20-F statement admits), and nothing bad can happen there...