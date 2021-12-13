Pfizer Buys Pharma Rival Arena In All-Cash Deal Worth $6.7 Billion

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals have doubled in price in premarket trading after Pfizer announced that it had struck a deal to acquire its smaller rival for $100/share in a deal that values the San Deigo-based Arena at $6.7 billion. Pfizer believes it can finance the deal with cash on hand, and thanks to covid, it sure can.

Fattened up with its vaccine profits, Pfizer is clearly seizing the opportunity to put some of that money to work by diversifying and paying growth.

Investors in both companies should keep in mind that, as part of the deal, warrants will immediately cease to be outstanding and instead will be converted into the right to receive an amount in cash equal to the product of the excess, if any, of the Merger Consideration over the per-share exercise price of such of the options, multiplied by the number of shares then subject to such Company Option.

"The proposed acquisition of Arena complements our capabilities and expertise in Inflammation and Immunology, a Pfizer innovation engine developing potential therapies for patients with debilitating immuno-inflammatory diseases with a need for more effective treatment options," said Pfizer's Mike Gladstone. "Utilizing Pfizer's leading research and global development capabilities, we plan to accelerate the clinical development of etrasimod for patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases."

Read the press release below: