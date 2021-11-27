Philadelphia Ties Its All Time Homicide Record After Murder In Broad Daylight This Week

U.S. cities continued their slow transformation into complete hellscapes at the hands of liberal politicians this week when Philadelphia officially tied its all time record for annual homicides - after a woman was shot this week in broad daylight.

The murder occurred at 7th and Jackson streets in South Philadelphia at 4:30pm on Wednesday. With more than a month to go in the year, Philadelphia's homicide total is now even with the record it set in 1990 amidst a massive crack cocaine epidemic in the city, Philly Voice reported.

The victim was a 55 year old woman who was shot three times in the chest before being transported to Jefferson Hospital, where she later died.

While Philadelphia Police are "currently investigating", they have made no arrests. Investigators believe that the victim's husband could be the suspect, and that the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute, the report says.

The man "casually walk[ed]" away from the crime scene, surveillance video showed.

“It’s a number, however, we can’t simply say because it’s the 500th, it’s any more special than any of the 499 that preceded it.” The city reached 500 homicides this afternoon. Police say video shows gunman casually walking away after killing his wife. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/m9BlkHJIPc — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) November 25, 2021

Mayor Jim Kenney spoke out about gun violence the day before, stating: "We continue to act with urgency to reduce violence and save lives."

Kenney has been pushing for state lawmakers to pass more gun laws and allow him more power to introduce new gun laws in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw commented: "We remain committed to proactively patrolling neighborhoods and encourage community members to continue to work alongside the police."