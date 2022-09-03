print-icon
Pilot Circling Mississippi City Threatens To Crash Plane Into Walmart

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022 - 01:39 PM

A plane has been circling a Northeast Mississippi town since early morning. The pilot is threatening to intentionally crash into a Wal-Mart store.

According to local news WTVA, the Tupelo Police Department received reports about a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) circling above Tupelo. The pilot contacted 911 and threatened to crash the plane into a Wal-Mart on West Main. 

"TPD has worked with Wal-Mart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people as much as practical. TPD also has been able to begin talking with the pilot directly," WTVA said. 

Flight data via FlightAware shows the plane's current position (as of 0949 ET). 

Video of the plane has surfaced on social media. 

"The pilot of the hijacked private plane from Tupelo is making his way closer to MEM airspace & rain moving in. At some point he's going to get in the way of commercial aircraft arriving/departing there. He's been around 1,000-1,500 ft. Someone is going to have to make a call…," one Twitter user said. 

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said law enforcement and emergency managers are "closely tracking this dangerous situation."

*Developing

