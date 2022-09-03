Pilot Circling Mississippi City Threatens To Crash Plane Into Walmart

A plane has been circling a Northeast Mississippi town since early morning. The pilot is threatening to intentionally crash into a Wal-Mart store.

According to local news WTVA, the Tupelo Police Department received reports about a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) circling above Tupelo. The pilot contacted 911 and threatened to crash the plane into a Wal-Mart on West Main.

"TPD has worked with Wal-Mart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people as much as practical. TPD also has been able to begin talking with the pilot directly," WTVA said.

Flight data via FlightAware shows the plane's current position (as of 0949 ET).

Video of the plane has surfaced on social media.

@BronsonWTVA not sure what's going on, but this plane has been flying in circles for 45 minutes around Tupelo. pic.twitter.com/agE5MpWPt1 — Nick Nichols (@Nickfivecents) September 3, 2022

NOW - Pilot threatens to crash a hijacked aircraft into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi.pic.twitter.com/ITcj757113 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 3, 2022

Suicide pilot circling Tupelo…right above me…staying with a friend less than 1/4 mile from his target…took this video from her doorstep pic.twitter.com/pAHMzDaXsI — Mary Ellen Rogers (@MEMOfficScorer) September 3, 2022

Possible stolen aircraft flying around Tupelo, Mississippi. Pilot has threatened to crash into a nearby Walmart. #tupelo #plane pic.twitter.com/pIHfzAx9Bo — GPrice (@GaylePrice) September 3, 2022

"The pilot of the hijacked private plane from Tupelo is making his way closer to MEM airspace & rain moving in. At some point he's going to get in the way of commercial aircraft arriving/departing there. He's been around 1,000-1,500 ft. Someone is going to have to make a call…," one Twitter user said.

The pilot of the hijacked private plane from Tupelo is making his way closer to MEM airspace & rain moving in. At some point he’s going to get in the way of commercial aircraft arriving/departing there. He’s been around 1,000-1,500 ft. Someone is going to have to make a call… pic.twitter.com/qzDuCvmTO9 — Nathan Crace, ASGCA (@lipouts) September 3, 2022

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said law enforcement and emergency managers are "closely tracking this dangerous situation."

State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation. All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department. https://t.co/hQ8GxcR8s0 — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 3, 2022

*Developing