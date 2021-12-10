Plans For New NYC Casino Include "World's Largest Cryptocurrency Trading Floor"

Talk about apropos...

An idea being pitched for a brand new casino in New York City includes plans for the "world's largest cryptocurrency trading floor".

The casino plans, being submitted by money manager Jason Ader on December 10, are also expected to include plans for a landing pad for flying cars, according to Bloomberg.

The project, slated to cost more than $3 billion, will also include a eSports arena and space to host events like New York's Fashion Week.

Ader, a former casino analyst, said this week: “The goal is to have a differentiated but comprehensive approach to entertainment that goes beyond casino gaming with some pretty cool elements.”

Ader also used to sit on the board of Sands and is making his bid as part of a partnership with Universal Entertainment Corp.

The New York State Gaming Commission is issuing three new casino licenses for the Southern most part of the state. Ader's plans will be among others submitted.

MGM Resorts International and Genting Group will be looking to expanding slot and horse racing parlors that they already have in the New York City area, the report says. Bally’s Corp. and Las Vegas Sands Corp. have also held preliminary talks about expanding their reach to the area.

The casino is slated to be called "Mirai", which means 'future' in Japanese.