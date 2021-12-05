Plumber Finds $600,000 In Cash And Checks Stashed In Wall At Joel Osteen's Texas Mega-Church

The Lord works in mysterious ways.

Tell that to the plumber who found "hundreds of envelopes of cash and checks hidden in a wall" at Joel Osteen's Texas church while performing routine repair work.

Police think the stash has something to do with a 2014 theft that took place at the church, CNN reported.

Houston Police were called to the church on November 10 to investigate the findings. The police told CNN: "Church members stated that during a renovation project, a large amount of money -- including cash, checks and money orders -- was found inside a wall."

The police also said the envelopes were connected to a March 9, 2014 theft that took place at the church, where about $600,000 was stolen from a church safe. The money came in from contributions on March 8 and March 9 of that year and included $200,000 in cash and $400,000 in checks.

The money was left in the custody of the church since it was found on its premises, the report said. Lakewood Church commented: "Recently, while repair work was being done at Lakewood Church, an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found. Lakewood immediately notified the Houston Police Department and is assisting them with their investigation."

The plumber called into local radio station 100.3 and shared the story with them, saying: "There was a loose toilet in the wall and we removed the tile ... Went to go remove the toilet and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like, 'Oh wow.'"

Radio host George Lindsey told CNN: "I wish we had video of our faces because we were all just like, 'holy cow.' He could have stashed some of this money in his pocket and walked out and never said anything to anybody, but [he] was an honest, stand-up kind of guy."

Meanwhile, the statute of limitations on a $25,000 reward being offered for information about the theft has expired.