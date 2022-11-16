Poland, NATO Agree Deadly Polish Border 'Russian Attack' Was Errant Ukrainian Missile

A mere less than 24 hours ago, before the dust had settled from the explosion and before investigators could come to any definitive conclusions after the deadly incident on the Polish border village of Przewodów, the Western public was already being harangued and forewarned to stay away from 'conspiracy theories' as the early mainstream headlines - pushed especially based on an anonymous US official in an Associated Press report - were fast out the gate with "Russian missiles hit Poland, killing two".

"Article 5" - the NATO collective defense treaty which many had long worried would be the first invoked act leading to WWIII, began trending on Twitter, as Western officials issued confident statements of 'solidarity'. Almost immediately and without evidence, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded "action" from the West over the supposed brazen aggression against a NATO member. "Hitting NATO territory with missiles… This is a Russian missile attack on collective security! This is a really significant escalation. Action is needed," Zelensky said his Tuesday night video address.

And then as missile crash site images widely circulated on the internet, leading even Western sources to express doubt that the projectile was launched by Russia, enter no less than the foreign minister of Ukraine, who attempted to preempt what he slammed as a developing Russia-promoted "conspiracy theory". Like with many other aspects to this war, some of the most obvious common sense questions were quickly declared "off limits" before they could even be asked.

Russia now promotes a conspiracy theory that it was allegedly a missile of Ukrainian air defense that fell on the Polish theory. Which is not true. No one should buy Russian propaganda or amplify its messages. This lesson should have been long learnt since the downing of #MH17. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 15, 2022

Warsaw then stopped just short of any talk of Article 5, but then floated Article 4 as the basis of an emergency NATO security meeting for Wednesday, which calls for "consultations" in the event a NATO country is under threat.

But what a difference a few hours, and a skeptical refusal to blindly jump on the war! bandwagon, makes. First, as we reported overnight, President Joe Biden explicitly said that based on preliminary information, it is "unlikely" that the rocket strike in Poland originated in Russia. Oops. This as based on the available emerging evidence it seemed clear the culprit was more likely an errant Ukrainian anti-air missile. "It’s unlikely in the minds of [sic] the trajectory that it was fired from Russia. But we’ll see," Biden had said. But this admission conveniently came well after the US president seized the 'fog of war' moment to unveil another massive $37 billion emergency aid package for Ukraine almost simultaneous to the border incident.

Now on Wednesday, Poland and NATO officials have also done a reversal of the initial kneejerk 'blame Russia' reporting which momentarily sent the world into a frenzy of anxiety over the prospect of WWIII. Polish President Andrzej Duda has said the explosion that killed two people now appears to be an "unfortunate accident" and not an "intentional attack."

What is left to say after all of this? Here are the facts...

UKRAINE tried to start WW3 yesterday when a UKRAINIAN missile struck a NATO country and killed innocent civilians.



Ukrainian leaders LIED and BLAMED RUSSIA. The AP wrote it up unquestioningly.



Ukrainian Leaders LIED to try and initiate full-blown WW3.



These are the facts. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 16, 2022

Recall that the initial reaction out of Moscow was that either Ukraine or Poland was staging a "deliberate provocation" in so quickly hurling blame on Russia for an aggressive act. Warsaw officials had even in the hours after demanded that Russia make an apology if it was an accident.

But President Duda alongside NATO HQ is quickly reversing the entire narrative, according to more from Axios:

Duda added that the projectile that caused the blast was "most likely" Russian-made, but officials have "no proof at the moment that it was a missile fired by the Russian side."

Ukraine has previously denied it was to blame for the blast and accused Moscow of a "serious escalation." Russia also denied responsibility.

Biden at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 16, 2022. AFP/Getty Images

Of course, it's always been the case that Ukraine's anti-air missile arsenal is entirely "Russian-made" - particularly its S-300s.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg issued a similar assessment, saying it was most likely an errant Ukrainian missile:

"Our preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks," the NATO Secretary General told reporters after an emergency meeting of the alliance's Security Council. He stressed that the investigation into the explosion is still ongoing but that there is "no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack. And we have no indication that Russia is preparing offensive military actions against NATO."

To be expected, he quickly followed by still laying blame on Russia for the overall war and series of events which led to the deadly border explosion. "But let me be clear. This is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility, as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine," the NATO chief said.

The missile that hit Poland killing two people was a Ukrainian air defense missile and there is no evidence to suggest the incident was an intentional attack by Russia, Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday. https://t.co/UBcRxX6lSQ — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) November 16, 2022

Without addressing Zelensky's prior day shrill rush to get NATO to declare military action based on collective security, Stoltenberg stressed, "this is not Ukraine’s fault." As NATO defense officials continue to meet to determine a way forward, and as the whole drama has clearly fizzled out (again, only after it emerged it was Ukraine's rocket), likely the alliance will quietly move on in a "nothing to see here" manner.

But what about the next time a similar border tragedy or incident on NATO-land plays out? Will the same "Russia is attacking NATO!" narrative prevail before anyone is allowed to ask simple questions? Will the war drums beat before there's so much as a forensic investigation? Will there be a mushroom cloud before pesky rational skepticism disrupts the "consensus"? As the past ten years of war in Syria and Western intervention there have demonstrated, this is the likely inevitable scenario of how NATO and Russia will stumble into direct conflict at this rate.

In the meantime, as for the below still lingering question, we won't hold our breath...