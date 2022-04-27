Popular South Korean DJ Forced To Remove "Offensive" Pants To Board American Airlines Flight

American Airlines reportedly kicked a popular South Korean DJ off a U.S. flight for wearing a pair of sweatpants that were deemed to be "inappropriate" and "offensive".

The DJ, named DJ Soda, was told she would have to remove her pants, according to SCMP.

The 36 year old DJ's real name is Hwang So-hee. She wrote on Instagram that she was “harassed and humiliated” as a result of the incident.

“I was forced out of the plane and was harassed to take off my pants in front of the flight crews at the gate,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her pants reportedly had “F***”, “F*** YOU”, and “F****N’” written all over them, according to the report. The pants were by a sponsored clothing line called Ripndip (who we're sure has made back every last penny they spent on sponsoring the DJ at this point).

“They did not have any problem with me wearing it at the time of check-in nor when I sat down at my seat,” Hwang said.

She continued: “Staff suddenly approached me to pack up my belongings and leave the plane without any kind of explanation. As I was escorted off the plane, they claimed that my sweatpants were ‘inappropriate’ and ‘offensive’, telling me that I need to take the next flight.”

She offered to change but wasn't allowed on the flight she planned to take.

“I ended up taking off my pants in front of the whole crew and standing half-naked while they still refused to board me on the flight. They even sarcastically commented that I could have taken off my pants earlier,” she said.

“When they finally let me enter, I put my pants inside out and finally sat down after an hour of delay causing inconvenience to the members of the flights on board. I was mortified and trembling in fear for the next six hours on my flight back to LA.”