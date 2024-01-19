The Population Of US States Compared With Countries

The U.S. ranks as the third most populous country globally, boasting a population of around 336 million people.

Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti and Sam Parker created this map to compares it states and Washington D.C. to countries with similar population sizes to provide a perspective on the U.S. population. The data is sourced from Census.gov and Worldometer, with population projections for U.S. states as of December 8, 2023, and other countries as of July 16, 2023.

U.S Population Driven by Three States

Almost a third of the U.S. population resides in three states: California, Texas, and Florida.

California, the most populated, has a population equivalent to Canada. If the Golden State were a country, it would rank as the 38th most populous.

Rank State 2023 Population Country 2023 Population 1 California 38,915,693 🇨🇦 Canada 38,781,291 2 Texas 30,500,280 🇲🇬 Madagascar 30,325,732 3 Florida 22,661,577 🇹🇼 Taiwan 23,923,276 4 New York 19,496,810 🇷🇴 Romania 19,892,812 5 Pennsylvania 12,931,957 🇧🇴 Bolivia 12,388,571 6 Illinois 12,477,595 🇹🇳 Tunisia 12,458,223 7 Ohio 11,747,774 🇭🇹 Haiti 11,724,763 8 Georgia 11,037,723 🇧🇪 Belgium 11,686,140 9 North Carolina 10,832,061 🇸🇪 Sweden 10,612,086 10 Michigan 10,030,722 🇬🇷 Greece 10,341,277 11 New Jersey 9,255,437 🇮🇱 Israel 9,174,520 12 Virginia 8,709,873 🇨🇭 Switzerland 8,796,669 13 Washington 7,830,827 🇭🇰 Hong Kong SAR 7,491,609 14 Arizona 7,453,517 🇷🇸 Serbia 7,149,077 15 Tennessee 7,134,327 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 7,046,310 16 Massachusetts 6,974,258 🇱🇾 Libya 6,888,388 17 Indiana 6,852,542 🇵🇾 Paraguay 6,861,524 18 Missouri 6,186,091 🇨🇬 Republic of the Congo 6,106,869 19 Maryland 6,154,710 🇸🇬 Singapore 6,014,723 20 Wisconsin 5,904,977 🇩🇰 Denmark 5,910,913 21 Colorado 5,868,555 🇸🇰 Slovakia 5,795,199 22 Minnesota 5,722,897 🇫🇮 Finland 5,545,475 23 South Carolina 5,372,002 🇳🇿 New Zealand 5,228,100 24 Alabama 5,098,746 🇮🇪 Ireland 5,056,935 25 Louisiana 4,553,384 🇴🇲 Oman 4,644,384 26 Kentucky 4,518,031 🇵🇦 Panama 4,468,087 27 Oregon 4,223,973 🇰🇼 Kuwait 4,310,108 28 Oklahoma 4,048,375 🇭🇷 Croatia 4,008,617 29 Connecticut 3,629,055 🇲🇳 Mongolia 3,447,157 30 Utah 3,422,487 🇲🇩 Moldova 3,435,931 31 Nevada 3,209,142 🇺🇾 Uruguay 3,423,108 32 Iowa 3,203,345 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3,210,847 33 Arkansas 3,063,152 🇦🇱 Albania 2,832,439 34 Kansas 2,936,378 🇯🇲 Jamaica 2,825,544 35 Mississippi 2,930,528 🇬🇲 The Gambia 2,773,168 36 New Mexico 2,110,011 🇸🇮 Slovenia 2,119,675 37 Idaho 1,973,752 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 2,085,679 38 Nebraska 1,972,292 🇱🇻 Latvia 1,830,211 39 West Virginia 1,764,786 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea 1,714,671 40 Hawaii 1,433,238 🇧🇭 Bahrain 1,485,509 41 New Hampshire 1,402,957 🇪🇪 Estonia 1,322,765 42 Maine 1,393,442 🇲🇺 Mauritius 1,300,557 43 Montana 1,139,507 🇨🇾 Cyprus 1,260,138 44 Rhode Island 1,090,483 🇸🇿 Eswatini 1,210,822 45 Delaware 1,031,985 🇩🇯 Djibouti 1,136,455 46 South Dakota 923,484 🇫🇯 Fiji 936,375 47 North Dakota 780,588 🇧🇹 Bhutan 787,424 48 Alaska 732,984 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands 740,424 49 D.C. 678,972 🇲🇴 Macao SAR 704,149 50 Vermont 647,156 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 654,768 51 Wyoming 583,279 🇫🇲 Micronesia 544,321

Texas, with over 30 million people, matches the population of Madagascar. Florida, with around 23 million, is comparable to Taiwan’s population.

Conversely, Wyoming stands as the least populated state in the country with fewer than 600,000 people, roughly equivalent to the population of Micronesia in the western Pacific Ocean. The state is also the second-last in the U.S. economy by GDP output, just ahead of Vermont (the runner-up state by lowest population).

If New Jersey were a country, its population would match Israel’s. Virginia would have the same number of people as Switzerland, and Michigan would have the same number as Greece.

What might be more surprising to some are comparisons like Pennsylvania, which has almost the same amount of people as Bolivia, the eighth most populated country in South America.

U.S. Population Trends

According to the United States Census Bureau, the U.S. population continues to grow despite declining births.

The nation gained more than 1.6 million people in 2023, growing by 0.5%. More states experienced population growth in 2023 than in any year since the start of the pandemic.

U.S. migration returning to pre-pandemic levels and a drop in deaths have been the key drivers of this population growth.