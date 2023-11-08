Possible Cyberattack? Massive Telecommunication Outage Leaves Millions In Australia Without Cellular Service

Global internet monitor NetBlocks has reported in a post on social media X platform that millions of Optus customers cannot make calls or use the internet due to a major nationwide outage.

"Metrics show Optus mobile services are down across much of Australia, leaving millions of customers unable to make calls or access internet since early morning; authorities said to be investigating possible cyberattack as trains and infrastructure disrupted," NetBlocks said.

Optus is aware of an issue that may be impacting some of our mobile and internet customers," the telecommunications company wrote in a statement.

We're aware of an issue impacting Optus mobile and nbn services and are working to restore services as quickly as possible. We understand connectivity is important and apologise for any inconvenience caused. — Optus Help (@optus_help) November 7, 2023

Australian Broadcasting Corporation said, "Federal authorities are checking whether the outage is the result of a cyber attack, although, at this stage, they do not believe it is a hack."

*Developing...