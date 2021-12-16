Powell-Pump Dumped As Dollar Slumps, Gold Jumps

What went up on the heels of a virtuous gamma squeeze, must come down when the squeeze-ammo runs dry. All the major indices were lower today with Nasdaq and Small Caps leading the retracement The Dow and S&P are clinging to post-Powell gains...

And just like that, it's gone...

Bear in mind tomorrow is a sizable options expiration and as that gamma unclenches, things might get just a little bit turbo. VIX spiked back above 22 today before getting monkeyhammered into the close...

Nasdaq broke back below the 50DMA and 100DMA...

AAPL was the most notable pump and dump...

Semis were slammed back down to earth...

Bear in mind that yesterday's crazy ramp lifted all the majors into the green for the week, and today took them all back into the red...

"Most Shorted" stocks slumped back to where they were before the pumpathon post-Powell...

Tech and Discretionary were the hardest hit today. Healthcare and Utes are the 2-day leaders as financial rolled over today...

The hawkish shift in STIRs was also retraced notably today...

Treasuries were very mixed today with the belly outperforming significantly and long-end unchanged (5Y -7bps, 30Y unch)...

The dollar extended yesterday's losses (helped by GBP and EUR strength after BoE and ECB)...

Cryptos were mixed today with bitcoin getting battered as ethereum outperformed...

Gold traded up to $1800, extending its post-Powell gains...

European NatGas is exploding higher to record prices. For context, it is currently trading at the equivalent energy cost of a $270 barrel of crude oil...

Finally, here's what the world is worried...

In case you don't understand - the 'casedemic' means nothing as deaths and hospitalizations remain very muted.