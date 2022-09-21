"Powell Would Throw Millions Of Americans Out Of Work": Liz Warren Slams Powell, As Dems Launch Scapegoat Campaign

Exactly two months ago we predicted that with the economy in shambles as a result of two years of MMT idiocy, inflation soaring, unemployment about to explode, markets crashing, Biden clueless what year it is, and so on, that "Democrats Prepare To Unleash Hell On Fed Chair Powell For The Coming Recession".

And moments ago the most outspoken Indian among the Democrats proved us right, when Lizzie Warren threw the first tomahawk at the Marriner Eccles building: "Chair Powell just announced another extreme interest rate hike while forecasting higher unemployment. I’ve been warning that Chair Powell’s Fed would throw millions of Americans out of work — and I fear he’s already on the path to doing so."

.@federalreserve’s Chair Powell just announced another extreme interest rate hike while forecasting higher unemployment.



I’ve been warning that Chair Powell’s Fed would throw millions of Americans out of work — and I fear he’s already on the path to doing so. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 21, 2022

We won't dwell on the specifics - readers can go back to our original article from July for the details - suffice to say that the moment, the instant, the BLS reports a negative jobs print, which will likely happen right after the midterms, the Democrats will scream bloody murder, blame the Fed for starting a massive recession and order Powell to start cutting and even Biden's puppet masters will have no choice but to change the script on the teleprompter.