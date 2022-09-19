Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Mexico, Tsunami Warning Issued

A powerful earthquake has been detected 25 miles south-southeast of La Placita de Morelos, a small town in Michoacan, Mexico, near the Pacific coast.

United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake measured a magnitude 7.5.

Bloomberg reported buildings in Mexico City shook as a result of the earthquake.

Earthquake !!! Mexico City pic.twitter.com/tqsa0rQxdJ — luis mendoza (@luicalo) September 19, 2022

Less than an hour after a nationwide earthquake drill in Mexico City, the ground actually started shaking. Everyone here tells you, “beware of September 19.” 1/ pic.twitter.com/XqyOdMVNR4 — Eyder Peralta (@eyderp) September 19, 2022

On the five-year anniversary of 2017 Puebla earthquake and one hour after earthquake drill in Mexico City, real earthquake in Michoacan sends folks here in Mexico City back into the streets. pic.twitter.com/2pR2ZEj5i7 — Brendan O'Boyle (@BrenOBoyle) September 19, 2022

So far, there's no report of damage in Mexico City.

*MEXICO CITY MAYOR SAYS NO REPORTS OF DAMAGE YET AFTER QUAKE — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 19, 2022

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami alert for nearby coastlines.

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km (186 miles) of the earthquake epicenter," the center said.

*Developing...