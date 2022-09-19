print-icon
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Mexico, Tsunami Warning Issued

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Sep 19, 2022 - 06:26 PM

A powerful earthquake has been detected 25 miles south-southeast of La Placita de Morelos, a small town in Michoacan, Mexico, near the Pacific coast. 

United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake measured a magnitude 7.5. 

Bloomberg reported buildings in Mexico City shook as a result of the earthquake. 

So far, there's no report of damage in Mexico City. 

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami alert for nearby coastlines. 

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km (186 miles) of the earthquake epicenter," the center said. 

*Developing...

