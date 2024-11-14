PPI Unexpectedly Prints Hotter Than Expected Across The Board

After yesterday's in line - but really cooler than whispered - CPI which restored hope in a December rate cut, all eyes are on this morning's PPI print to boost dovish hopes that the Fed's easing cycle would remain on track. It was not meant to be, however, as the PPI came in hotter than expected across the board on both a monthly and annual basis.

Starting at the top, headline PPI rose 0.2% MoM (in line with the +0.2% expected) but September was revised higher from 0.0% to 0.1%; meanwhile on an annual basis, headline PPI rose 2.4%, higher than the 2.3% expected, with the last month also revised higher from 1.8% to 1.9%.

Unlike last month when a drop in energy prices weighed heavily on the headline PPI number, this month energy subtracted just 0.02% from the final print, the lowest detraction since July. Meanwhile, Services added a hefty 0.179% to the bottom line number.

Indeed, according to the BLS, most of the rise in final demand prices can be traced to a 0.% advance in the index for final demand services. Prices for final demand goods inched up 0.1%, the first increase in the index since July.

Taking a closer look at the components:

Final demand services: The index for final demand services increased 0.3 percent in October after rising 0.2 percent in September. Over three-fourths of the broad-based advance in October is attributable to prices for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing, which moved up 0.3 percent. The indexes for final demand transportation and warehousing services and for final demand trade services also increased, 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. (Trade indexes measure changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers.)

Product detail:

Over one-third of the rise in the index for final demand services can be traced to prices for portfolio management, which advanced 3.6 percent. The indexes for machinery and vehicle wholesaling; airline passenger services; computer hardware, software, and supplies retailing; outpatient care (partial); and cable and satellite subscriber services also moved higher.

The indexes for machinery and vehicle wholesaling; airline passenger services; computer hardware, software, and supplies retailing; outpatient care (partial); and cable and satellite subscriber services also moved higher. In contrast, margins for apparel, footwear, and accessories retailing fell 3.7 percent. Prices for securities brokerage, dealing, investment advice, and related services and for truck transportation of freight also declined.

Final demand goods: The index for final demand goods inched up 0.1 percent in October following two consecutive decreases. The advance can be traced to a 0.3-percent rise in prices for final demand goods less foods and energy. Conversely, the indexes for final demand energy and for final demand foods declined 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Product detail:

An 8.4-percent increase in the index for carbon steel scrap was a major factor in the advance in prices for final demand goods. The indexes for meats, diesel fuel, fresh and dry vegetables, and oilseeds also moved higher.

was a major factor in the advance in prices for final demand goods. The indexes for meats, diesel fuel, fresh and dry vegetables, and oilseeds also moved higher. In contrast, prices for liquefied petroleum gas fell 18.1 percent. The indexes for chicken eggs, processed poultry, and ethanol also decreased.

Even more problematic for the doves, however, is that core PPI jumped to +3.1% YoY (hotter than the 3.0% exp) with the prior month revised higher to 2.9% from 2.8%. This was the second hottest print going back to March 2023 with just the June outlier surge hotter than October...

... as sticky Services costs continue to rise.

The hotter than expected PPIs have pushed yields and the dollar higher, even as the market waits to see the details of what impact today's numbers will have on the Fed's preferred core PCE metric - according to UBS key PPI components to PCE look hot - although Bloomberg noted a big jump in air passenger services (3.2%), which suggests some upside risks (i.e., 0.3% core PCE).

The most notable takeaway from the data appears to be the increase in final demand for services in October, which is similar to the factors that increased CPI yesterday -- shelter, food and energy, which are components the Fed cannot control with interest rates.

Bottom line: this is a long way from the Fed's mandated 2%, and it's moving in the wrong direction, something which has not been lost on the market, where Treasury curves are flattening after the data, which suggests traders are wavering over the prospects of a December rate cut. That has yet to be reflected in rates markets -- bets have been trimmed but marginally, not enough to really change the swaps market outlook as of now. According to BBG's Vince Cignarella, sizeable block trades are going through Treasuries, mostly in the five-year tenor and some ten-year tenors, which looks like positioning for higher yields and flatter curves.