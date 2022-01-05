President Biden Called Elizabeth Holmes "Inspiring", Praised Theranos As "Lab Of The Future" In 2015

While media coverage of the Elizabeth Holmes trial - and its ensuing guilty verdicts - was robust, there was one part of the Theranos narrative that the media seemed happy to tiptoe around.

That is, of course, Joe Biden's involvement in the now-defunct and fraudulent blood testing startup.

Among dozens of investigative reports about Theranos and hundreds of articles, somehow, nobody touched upon the fact that Biden praised Holmes in 2015 for “maintaining the highest standards”, as Breitbart pointed out this week.

In fact, then VP Joe Biden met with Elizabeth Holmes in 2015 and called her company "the laboratory of the future". Theranos was so jazzed about the compliment, it took to social media to post a photo of Biden with Holmes.

A second tweet from Theranos proudly touts another quote from Biden, wherein he says "The POTUS and I share your vision of a health care paradigm focused on prevention".

At a summit where the two met, Holmes said of Biden: “It is a tremendous honor to have Vice President Biden visit Theranos and participate in a preventive health care summit.”

And the praise from Biden didn't stop there. Breitbart reports that, after touring Holmes' facility, Biden said: “You can see what innovation is all about just walking through this facility."

“The fact that you’re voluntarily submitting all of your tests to the FDA demonstrates your confidence in what you’re doing,” Biden continued. “Talk about being inspired. This is inspiration. It is amazing to me, Elizabeth, what you’ve been able to do.”

In Biden's defense, he's hardly the first idealistic liberal to be bamboozled by futuristic sounding nonsense that doesn't make scientific and/or economic sense. Look at fuel cell companies, wind power projects and promises of solar roof tiles, for starters.

But the one question that begs an answer is: how would the media have reacted if it were a GOP President who had taken meetings with Holmes in 2015? And why were Biden's comments on Holmes never reported on over the last few years of controversy surrounding the company?

Maybe the answers are on Hunter Biden's laptop.