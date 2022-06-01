"Pretend To Work Somewhere Else": Elon Musk Says All Tesla Employees Must Return To The Office

As some companies try and delicately walk the line between returning to the office and offering "work from home" benefits to their employees in a post-Covid world, Elon Musk has taken a stance without quite as much nuance.

“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla," Musk wrote in a company email that was leaked this week.

“Remote work is no longer acceptable," was the name of the email. In it, Musk put his employees to a choice: return to your desks and offices or start finding work elsewhere. The email was reported on by Fortune.

“This is less than [what] we ask of factory workers,” Musk added, possibly in a nod to the company's Shanhai factory, which had Chinese staff building cars during 12 hour shifts and sleeping on factory floors due to Covid lockdowns.

"If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly," Musk wrote. "Moreover, the 'office' must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties..."

Musk got some pushback for his comments (what else is new?) on Twitter this week, with some users arguing that Tesla could wind up losing too many of its staff as a result of the forced requirement.

Online, Musk confirmed the authenticity of the email and "made it crystal clear he had zero tolerance for those demanding the right to retain privileges," Fortune reported.

“They should pretend to work somewhere else,” Musk wrote.