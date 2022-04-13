Producer Prices Soar At Record Pace, 'Pipeline' Suggests Peak Inflation Far Off

After yesterday's 41-year high print for consumer prices, this morning's producer price index was expected to soar to new series highs and it did. PPI rose 1.4% MoM - far higher than the +1.1% MoM expected and up a stunning 11.2% YoY...

Source: Bloomberg

This is the 23rd straight month of producer price rises.

The monthly gain was broad across categories.

Core PPI rose 9.2% YoY - a new cycle high - far above the 8.4% jump expected.

Margin pressure remains a concern as Producer price acceleration outpaces the ability of companies to raise consumer prices...

Source: Bloomberg

And while intermediate' demand inflation is rolling over, it remains a dramatic signal for the pipeline ahead for producer prices...

Source: Bloomberg

But of course, The Fed hiking rates will tamp down this forest fire... and spark a stagflation storm in the meantime.