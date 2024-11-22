Pronoun-Wielding Jaguar Boss Goes On Damage Control After Cringeworthy Woke Ad

Jaguar Managing Director Rawdon Glover is on damage control to end the week, appearing in an interview with the Financial Times after the iconic British sports car manufacturer decided to nuke its 90-year legacy with a cringe-worthy 30-second ad published on X.

Glover said the ad's "intended message" had been lost in "a blaze of intolerance" on social media platforms and rejected the notion that the video was a "woke" statement.

"If we play in the same way that everybody else does, we'll just get drowned out. So we shouldn't turn up like an auto brand," Glover said.

He continued, "We need to re-establish our brand and at a completely different price point so we need to act differently. We wanted to move away from traditional automotive stereotypes."

Glover railed against some social media users, saying he was disappointed by "the level of vile hatred and intolerance" in the comments that appeared on the video.

Apparently, Glover didn't get the memo from US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about deleting pronouns off social media pages as the toxic wokeism tide goes out.

As for the "intended message" of the ad," it had little to do with selling cars and everything to do with pushing wokeism.

Perhaps whoever at Jaguar that crafted this disastrous media campaign, similar vibes with Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney ad...

... would have been better suited for the now-defunct far-left Kamala Harris 2024 campaign.

Is this Jag's new target audience?

One advertising executive expressed utter shock at Jag nuking nearly a century of heritage in a 30-second ad: "You can destroy a brand in 30 seconds that took a lifetime to build."

Watching Jaguar commit brand suicide is like watching a slow train derailment. I can’t look away. I do product planning in the automotive industry. It’s my job to know drivers (not “users”) and define product strategies based on their wants and needs. I know for a fact whatever… pic.twitter.com/7RIPaWJRhU — Storm (@stormrobinson) November 21, 2024

Meanwhile, over at Aston Martin (take my money!!)...

Volvo gets it, too.

Volvo posted a 3 min and 46 second ad on Instagram, shot by Hoyte Van Hoytema, the cinematographer of Interstellar and Oppenheimer.



It goes against every single rule you can think about as a social lead. Length. Format. Over-produced.



Every comment under the ad said it… pic.twitter.com/wkmghuP4ye — Guillaume Huin (@HuinGuillaume) November 21, 2024

