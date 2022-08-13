Ralph Nader Says Tesla's Autopilot "Malfunctions Every Eight Minutes", Calls For NHTSA To "Remove" And "Recall" Feature

Oh, the irony of "green" energy advocate and former Presidential hopeful Ralph Nader stepping into the Tesla Full Self-Driving debate and absolutely railing against Elon Musk's "technology"...

But that's exactly what has happened. Nader, who has been publicly critical of Tesla in the past, issued a damning statement this week, calling into question the safety of Tesla's flagship feature on its vehicles.

Nader's statement adds to a chorus of criticism about Tesla's Autopilot at the very same time that the NHTSA is conducting an investigation into the feature.

On Wednesday this week, Nader released a statement that said: "Tesla’s major deployment of so-called Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology is one of the most dangerous and irresponsible actions by a car company in decades."

"Tesla should never have put this technology in its vehicles. Now over 100,000 Tesla owners are currently using technology that research shows malfunctions every eight minutes," it continued.

From there, Nader called on more regulatory action surrounding Tesla: "I am calling on federal regulators to act immediately to prevent the growing deaths and injuries from Tesla manslaughtering crashes with this technology. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has the authority to act swiftly to prevent such disasters. NHTSA has been investigating Tesla and its Full Self-Driving technology for several years. NHTSA must use its safety recall authority to order that the FSD technology be removed in every Tesla."

He concluded: "This nation should not allow this malfunctioning software which Tesla itself warns may do the “wrong thing at the worst time” on the same streets where children walk to school. Together we need to send an urgent message to the casualty-minded regulators that Americans must not be test dummies for a powerful, high-profile corporation and its celebrity CEO. No one is above the laws of manslaughter."

Between this release and Elon Musk's recent sale of nearly $7 billion admist a struggle over purchashing Twitter that is taking place in Delaware Chancery Court, it looks as though the second half of 2022 could wind up being tumultous for the Tesla CEO.

Recall, Zero Hedge contributor Quoth the Raven asked days ago whether or not we have finally reached "Peak Tesla". Ralph Nader sure seems to hope so...