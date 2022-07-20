print-icon
Rand Paul: "Senate Just Rejected My Attempt To Reaffirm The Constitution"

Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022 - 04:05 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul warned Tuesday that the Senate “shockingly” rejected his efforts to reaffirm the Constitution as far as declarations of war go, noting that NATO does not have the authority to supersede Congress in the U.S.

Paul’s comments came after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee backed the accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO ahead of a full vote in the Senate on its expansion, the first of its kind for three decades, which could happen next week.

While other members of the committee verbally voted with a ‘yes’ or ‘no’, Paul voted a neutral “present”.

Paul proposed an amendment that would emphasise only the U.S. Congress has the right to declare war under the Constitution.

However, it was immediately REJECTED by the committee.

Paul took to Twitter to voice his displeasure:

Russia has repeatedly warned both Sweden and Finland against joining NATO, promising it will lead to further confrontation.

Committee’s chairman, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez said in a statement “As US foreign policy priorities evolve to account for a changing world, what is self-evident is the future of the transatlantic partnership will be even more intertwined and integrated thanks to Putin’s recklessness.”

*  *  *

