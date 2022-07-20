Rand Paul: "Senate Just Rejected My Attempt To Reaffirm The Constitution"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul warned Tuesday that the Senate “shockingly” rejected his efforts to reaffirm the Constitution as far as declarations of war go, noting that NATO does not have the authority to supersede Congress in the U.S.

Paul’s comments came after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee backed the accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO ahead of a full vote in the Senate on its expansion, the first of its kind for three decades, which could happen next week.

BREAKING: #SFRC approves @NATO protocols resolution for Sweden & Finland, fulfilling our duty to help determine how, when & with whom the US brings to bear the power of our diplomatic & military alliance. Their membership will be a force multiplier for stability & democracy. pic.twitter.com/jEZ005VBiL — Senate Foreign Relations Committee (@SFRCdems) July 19, 2022

.@SFRCdems has voted in favor of ratifying Sweden’s 🇸🇪 and Finland’s 🇫🇮 #NATO Accession Protocols. Thank you @SenatorMenendez and @SenatorRisch for your strong & prompt support! We now look forward to the 🇺🇸 Senate floor vote. #WeAreNato — Embassy of Sweden USA (@SwedeninUSA) July 19, 2022

While other members of the committee verbally voted with a ‘yes’ or ‘no’, Paul voted a neutral “present”.

Paul proposed an amendment that would emphasise only the U.S. Congress has the right to declare war under the Constitution.

However, it was immediately REJECTED by the committee.

Paul took to Twitter to voice his displeasure:

Shockingly, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee just rejected my attempt to reaffirm the Constitution. All my amendment said was NATO obligations don’t supersede the constitutional requirement that Congress declare war. How is this controversial? — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 19, 2022

Russia has repeatedly warned both Sweden and Finland against joining NATO, promising it will lead to further confrontation.

Committee’s chairman, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez said in a statement “As US foreign policy priorities evolve to account for a changing world, what is self-evident is the future of the transatlantic partnership will be even more intertwined and integrated thanks to Putin’s recklessness.”

* * *

