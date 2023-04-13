Rat Czar: NYC's "Director Of Rodent Migration" To Be Paid $155,000 Per Year

New York City has found another novel way to dole out the increasing levy it places on its citizens via out-of-control taxation: a new city employee earning $155,000 a year to focus on ridding the city of rats.

That's right - as of this week, New York City officially has a "Rat Czar" on its payroll. The employee, Kathleen Corradi, was introduced by New York Mayor Eric Adams this week. Her title is officially "director of rodent migration", according to a Bloomberg writeup published this week.

And Corradi's resume has rats on it too: she was formerly the Department of Education's rat reduction specialist, the report says.

Mayor Adams had announced earlier this year that he was looking for a fighter in the city's "war against rats" and was willing to pay between $120,000 and $170,000 for someone to do say.

“I think, fighting rats, that’s not enough," Adams said about her salary.

“When I first saw this job posting, I wasn’t sure it was real,” Corradi said. But Adams knew it was meant to be, stating: "That's almost a job made for her".

Corradi has said she will look for the "most effective technique" to mitigate the rat problem. The city is already putting into place a plan to keep garbage from sitting on the street for long hours. It is also enforcing cleanliness violations at an 80% higher rate than last year.

Corradi concluded: “The mayor has made it very clear his stance on rats. He hates rats, I hate rats, all New Yorkers hate rats.”

