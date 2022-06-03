"Is This Real?": Biden Gives Bizarre Inflation Speech Full Of Obvious Lies

On Friday, President Joe Biden stood in front of the world and regurgitated so many lies that one has to wonder if his speechwriter borrowed Hunter's pipe.

For starters, Biden suggested that "families are carrying less debt" and "their average savings are up" since he took office, adding that "more Americans feel financially comfortable."

BIDEN: "Since I took office, families are carrying less debt, their average savings are up...more Americans feel financially comfortable..." pic.twitter.com/YvJBOyL48c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 3, 2022

Nope - the personal savings rate has plummeted, while outstanding (revolving) consumer credit has sharply risen since January 2021.

Meanwhile, a May survey from the American Psychological Association revealed that Americans are more stressed out about money than ever.

"Eighty-seven percent of Americans said that inflation and the rising costs of everyday goods is what’s driving their stress," said Vaile Wright, senior director of health care innovation at the American Psychological Association.

Is this real? — Michael (@Vert_derferk) June 3, 2022

Biden also wheeled out the "Putin price hike" meme that even the Washington Post admitted Americans "aren't really buying."

Biden says price increases at the grocery store and gas stations have been "exacerbated by the war in Ukraine."



"This is the Putin price hike." pic.twitter.com/6WX70v3bPa — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2022

Except...

Biden's solution? Inject more money into the economy!

Biden proposes fighting "Putin inflation" by injecting more money into the economy pic.twitter.com/Br2hwzP0nu — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 3, 2022

Put Grandpa in a home. pic.twitter.com/l5Oo7S281a — jewtacular27 (@jewtacular27) June 3, 2022

Biden also blamed Congress for inflation.

Biden now blaming Congress for inflation.



What is going on here — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 3, 2022

What's the solution? Clean energy!

Biden discusses plan to help families save on utilities, prescription, housing and internet bills.



"My goal is to ensure that at the end of the month that families have a little bit more breathing room than they have now." pic.twitter.com/kI1EWS1Xhq — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2022

Biden also took credit for the 8.7 million jobs 'added' to the economy since he took office - which were of course caused by government-mandated lockdowns.

Following the May jobs report, President Biden says the U.S. has added 8.7 million new jobs since he took office. pic.twitter.com/XAen8aLUie — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2022

When asked about Elon Musk's recent "super bad feeling" about the US economy, Biden said "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon."

NOW - Biden to Musk: "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon."pic.twitter.com/WrhpUU7pth — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 3, 2022