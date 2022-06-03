print-icon
print-icon

"Is This Real?": Biden Gives Bizarre Inflation Speech Full Of Obvious Lies

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jun 03, 2022 - 03:44 PM

On Friday, President Joe Biden stood in front of the world and regurgitated so many lies that one has to wonder if his speechwriter borrowed Hunter's pipe.

For starters, Biden suggested that "families are carrying less debt" and "their average savings are up" since he took office, adding that "more Americans feel financially comfortable."

Nope - the personal savings rate has plummeted, while outstanding (revolving) consumer credit has sharply risen since January 2021. 

Meanwhile, a May survey from the American Psychological Association revealed that Americans are more stressed out about money than ever.

"Eighty-seven percent of Americans said that inflation and the rising costs of everyday goods is what’s driving their stress," said Vaile Wright, senior director of health care innovation at the American Psychological Association.

Biden also wheeled out the "Putin price hike" meme that even the Washington Post admitted Americans "aren't really buying."

Except...

Biden's solution? Inject more money into the economy!

Biden also blamed Congress for inflation.

What's the solution? Clean energy!

Biden also took credit for the 8.7 million jobs 'added' to the economy since he took office - which were of course caused by government-mandated lockdowns.

 When asked about Elon Musk's recent "super bad feeling" about the US economy, Biden said "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon."

0