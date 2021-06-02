Reddit-Rebels Rout Big-Shorts; Bonds, Bitcoin, & Bullion Bid
Reddit-Rebels to big shorts today...
Or put another way...
Source: Bloomberg
This was the biggest short-squeeze day since the peak of the chaos with GME in January...
Source: Bloomberg
And as shorts were squeezed, hedgies unwound some of their favorites for liquidity...
Source: Bloomberg
AMC was the kingmaker today, up over 100% at numerous times...
Which leaves AMC up a stunning 3000% YTD...
Source: Bloomberg
what a time 2 b alive pic.twitter.com/UxIa5lIv7Q— Liz Franczak (@liz_franczak) June 2, 2021
"You're Welcome!!"
And while GME managed gains, the AMC surge took it above $30 billion market cap and bigger than GME...
Source: Bloomberg
GTT also exploded today (up over 50%)...
AMC's trading volume today was by far the largest of any in the US - triple TSLA's which was in second place...
Source: Bloomberg
Oh, and if you cared, the broad indices were up and down like a whore's drawers (Small Caps puked at the cash open and Nasdaq spiked, in a reverse of yesterday's action). A late day panic-bid moved them all barely into the green...
VIX had another mini-flash-crash around the pre-open again...
Ok, so enough of that malarkey, here's what happened everywhere else in the markets...
The dollar pumped and dumped to end unchanged...
Source: Bloomberg
Bonds were bid...
Source: Bloomberg
Bitcoin bounced back up to $38k...
Source: Bloomberg
Ether tagged $2800 intraday...
Source: Bloomberg
And Bullion buying lifted futures above $1910...
Black Gold also extended its gains ahead of tonight's API inventory data, with WTI tagging $69...
Finally, the correlation between VIX (fear) and 10Y Treasury yields (no fear) is at its highest since late 1999...
Source: Bloomberg
And we all know what happened next, stonks were slammed and yields collapsed...
Source: Bloomberg
Taper tantrum triggered?
For now, no one is worried at all as the Put-Call ratio just hit its lowest since 2011...
Probably nothing.