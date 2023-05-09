Regional Bank Bonuses To Plunge 20% As Big Firms To Pay More

A new report from compensation consultant Johnson Associates Inc. expects the 2023 bonus season for Wall Street to vary significantly between regional lenders and major banks.

Johnson Associates expects banker bonuses to slide as much as 20% at regional banks because of all the recent turmoil. Meanwhile, major banks' incentive pay could surge by as much as 20%.

"We have the have and have-nots — big banks are doing great, small banks are suffering," Alan Johnson, managing director of Johnson Associates, told Bloomberg. He said the regional bank turmoil and depositor flight from small to large banks would impact how bonuses are calculated based on performance at the end of the year.

Major banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc., have performed well in a higher interest rate environment. This was vastly different than regional banks that have been battered by withdrawals, equity collapses, and loss of faith by market participants.

The report comes as bankers at big banks already experienced a 26% drop in bonuses last year due to a freeze in merger and acquisition activity because of the Federal Reserve's most aggressive interest rate hiking cycle in four decades.

There are some bright spots in the bonuses forecast for bankers, but regional bankers will see the most significant declines in compensation.

Also, the finance sector has reduced headcount and frozen hiring to reduce costs while credit crunch and recession risks are increasing. "People are more cautious on hiring, and firms have cut back significantly, with headcount flat to trending down," Johnson said.