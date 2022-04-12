Reports Of Shooting, Explosion At Brooklyn Subway Station

Here are live feeds of media outlets covering the subway shooting in Brooklyn.

* * *

Update (1004ET): The ATF has arrived on the scene of the shooting incident in Brooklyn. The agency will be reviewing shell casings to determine what type of weapon was used.

.@ATFNewYork is on scene of the shooting incident in Brooklyn assisting @NYPDnews. pic.twitter.com/GoMXdKspIK — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 12, 2022

* * *

Update (0958ET): NBC News reports the suspect is a 175-pound black male wearing an orange construction vest and gas mask. A massive manhunt is on the way.

* * *

Update (0953ET): NBC News reports at least 13 were injured in the Brooklyn subway shooting incident. The media outlet said surrounding schools are on lockdown as NYPD searches for the suspect.

NBC said the suspect used a "smoke gernade" then started shooting.

* * *

At least six people have been shot, and multiple explosives were found at a Brooklyn subway station during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

NBC New York reports the incident occurred around 0830 ET as police received reports of shots fired in Sunset Park, near Fourth Avenue and 36th Street.

Several law enforcement sources told NBC New York that the suspect was "dressed in clothing that resembles those worn by MTA workers threw some device and opened fire."

Twitter users posted scenes of the gruesome incident.

Multiple people shot at 36 street station by two people in #sunsetpark. All are currently being transported to the hospital #NewYork #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/3Va2iXf0JQ — Derek French Photo (@derekcfrench) April 12, 2022

⚡️⚡️According to eyewitnesses, two people could have arranged shooting in the subway, one was dressed in the uniform of a subway employee. According to the American media, many non-detonating explosive devices were found at the scene. 👉 Ax Live #Ukraine #UkraineWar #Russia pic.twitter.com/P6dtoOrrqM — Ukraine War SitRep 🇺🇦 (@UKRWarSitRep) April 12, 2022

New York City Fire Department said they found "several undetonated devices."

New York City Fire Department says they found "several undetonated devices" as well as multiple shooting victims at this scene: https://t.co/poGYkU6Z4I — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) April 12, 2022

Some said they survived a "mass shooting incident."

ABC7 New York said a manhunt is underway for a "gunman described as wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest."

*Developing