RFK Jr. Can Save Liberalism...By Endorsing Trump

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

“The Democratic Party positions itself as the party of liberty. Kamala Harris says that Americans should make personal decisions without the government telling them what to do. Tim Walz’s Golden Rule is 'Mind your own damn business.' In view of the censorship, surveillance, vaccine mandates, and the confederacy of fixers openly working to prevent me from getting on ballots, this is like the arsonist telling us he’s a firefighter. I am running to make America once again the land of liberty.” — RFK, Jr. on X, Today

On Tuesday, one of the big headlines to hit the wire was that RFK, Jr. could wind up dropping out of the race to support Donald Trump. The speculation came after this interview of Nicole Shanahan talking about how the DNC sabotaged their campaign and how they are considering joining forces with Donald Trump.

“There’s two options that we're looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Waltz presidency because we draw more votes from Trump,” she says during the interview. “Or we walk away right now and join forces with with Donald Trump and explain to our base why we're making this decision.”

Hilariously, the news comes just days after the left-wing propaganda machine Washington Post tried to pass off a story that RFK, Jr. had gone groveling to the Harris campaign in order to back them.

Upon seeing this headline last week, I contacted my sources in the RFK, Jr. campaign, which are extremely close to Mr. Kennedy and trustworthy enough that they helped set up my recent podcast with him.

Those sources told me that the reporting about Kennedy wanting Harris’ help was “a load of crap.” Instead, they informed me that a family member of RFK, Jr. had tried to convince him, at a wedding, to talk to Harris on the phone.

My source told me directly:

“…we were at a wedding and one of [RFK, Jr.’s] cousins was like ‘let me please put you on the phone with Kamala to just talk’ and then they didn’t want to have a phone call…” “…[it is RFK, Jr.’s] deal is talk to anyone anytime so not out of character…”

I then tweeted out the refutation to that report last Friday, which was picked up by precisely zero media outlets, thereby demonstrating how extraordinarily easily fake or extremely unreliable news can conveniently make its way into liberal headlines when it benefits them.

🔥 50% OFF FOR LIFE: Using the coupon entitles you to 50% off an annual subscription to Fringe Finance for as long as you wish to subscribe: Get 50% off forever

Given the events of last week, I wasn’t entirely surprised to see Nicole Shanahan’s comments today refuting the WaPo claims as well, as I’m sure the campaign was inundated with people sending emails like mine last week after the story dropped.

I had actually jotted down the idea of calling for RFK, Jr. to endorse Trump a week or two ago and was planning on writing an article about it anyway. Given that it’s now being talked about in the mainstream media, I’ll make my points extremely concise.

Many former Democrats and liberals have switched over to the conservative party in the last decade or so as the calibration of the parties has shifted significantly. Left-wing causes have become extraordinarily far-left, while “classic liberal” causes now look more towards the center, or even slightly to the right, because of the Democratic Party's drastic shift further left.

Prime examples of this include stances on capitalism and war. Looking to former President John F. Kennedy as an example, he was staunchly anti-war and warned of the dangers of moving towards communism. He wanted peace by diplomatic means, and fought for the cause of freedom and liberty, which is something that Democrats used to embrace before the authoritarian shift they’ve undergone the last decade.

Many of the causes that liberals used to support, like freedom of speech, have now become conservative talking points. An idea like Bitcoin would have been rabidly supported by the free thinkers, feminists, and hippies of the 1960s to the 1980s. Now, people like Elizabeth Warren think of it as the devil reincarnate because it doesn’t allow for enough government micromanaging or oversight.

Hell, former Democratic President Bill Clinton even went out of his way to balance the budget, an idea that is unconscionable for Democrats given today’s spending addiction and policy stances on the fiscal state of the country.

When you take a look at his policy choices, as he laid out to me on my podcast with him, RFK, Jr. really is a DINO in today’s age—a Democrat in name only.

Like Joe Biden, the party that he and his family have been threaded into for decades turned on him viciously and all but threw him out the back door and into the dumpster. His own family members have gone out and publicly railed against him in the press. His party wants nothing to do with him and sees him as a thorn in their side — they have infiltrated his campaign, taken him to court and fabricated headlines about him — as Shanahan described in the above interview.

The reasoning for this is simple: we simply don’t have a democratic process unfolding when it comes to selecting our next president.

At least in the Republican Party, people have started to unify around President Trump. If RFK, Jr. had been a Republican to begin with, the dynamic would’ve been interesting to watch, but he wasn’t. He was a Democrat before becoming an independent, and he went out on his own because, like Joe Biden, he had fallen out of favor with a select group of extraordinarily powerful, extraordinarily rich elites that pull the strings for the entire party, arresting any true Democratic ideas or talking points that could get in their way fiercely and without hesitation. We all saw this in 2016 and 2020 with what they did to Bernie Sanders.

In short, the current Democratic Party is everything that former classic liberals used to fight against. They have become the party of reckless spending, the party of encouraging war, the party of censoring speech and media they don’t like, and the party of authoritarian oversight.

On top of this, on the economic side, the Democratic Party has simply become the party of socialism. As I stated in my last article about Kamala Harris, there’s no other way to describe her policy prescriptions other than the top of a very slippery slope that ends in communism. It broke today she is supporting Biden’s plan for 44% capital gains taxes and taxing unrealized gains, something that would undoubtedly destroy the U.S. economy in short order, as I wrote earlier this year.

With the nation running the multi-trillion-dollar deficit it’s running now, with our national debt skyrocketing and interest on the national debt over $1 trillion a year, while nations like China, Russia, and India are openly mounting a challenge to the U.S. dollar, it is unfathomable to me that a presidential candidate wants to make raising taxes further and price controls part of their fiscal policy.

Before we went off the gold standard, America became an economic powerhouse after World War II the old-fashioned way, with sound money. We had a bunch of people return to work, we became an extraordinarily productive nation, we balanced our checkbook, and we were modest with our spending, and, as a result, we saw the nation boom and even survived the inflationary crisis of the 1970s by hiking rates to a level that, today, would destroy the entire global economy.

How many policies that the Democrats support today would President John F. Kennedy have never thrown his support behind?

RFK, Jr. now has an extraordinary opportunity to recalibrate the legacy of his family’s name as standing for what they are best known for.

By withdrawing from the race and putting his support behind President Trump, he could easily help sway crucial votes that could help the nation return power to the people and away from the political elites who wield it now.

RFK, Jr. entered the race because he wanted to effect major change for the future of the United States for the better. Ironically, despite the fact that he won’t come anywhere near the vote total necessary to win, and despite the fact that he’s being left off of New York’s ballots, he still has that very same opportunity on the table, if he wants it, by endorsing Donald Trump and serving in his administration.

Now read:

QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. This post represents my opinions only. In addition, please understand I am an idiot and often get things wrong and lose money. I may own or transact in any names mentioned in this piece at any time without warning. Contributor posts and aggregated posts have been hand selected by me, have not been fact checked and are the opinions of their authors. They are either submitted to QTR by their author, reprinted under a Creative Commons license with my best effort to uphold what the license asks, or with the permission of the author. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stocks or securities, just my opinions. I often lose money on positions I trade/invest in. I may add any name mentioned in this article and sell any name mentioned in this piece at any time, without further warning. None of this is a solicitation to buy or sell securities. I may or may not own names I write about and are watching. Sometimes I’m bullish without owning things, sometimes I’m bearish and do own things. Just assume my positions could be exactly the opposite of what you think they are just in case. All positions can change immediately as soon as I publish this, with or without notice and at any point I can be long, short or neutral on any position. You are on your own. Do not make decisions based on my blog. I exist on the fringe. The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.