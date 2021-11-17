Rivian Routed, Small Caps Slammed As Bonds, Bitcoin, & Bullion Bounce

Nasdaq desperately clung to unch today as Small Caps led stocks lower with The Dow and then the S&P behind it (the ongoing value-to-growth rotation continued, kicking in at the cash open). A weak close didn't help...

Today's weakness in stonks appears to have sparked just a smidge of adjustment in STIRs from the ultra-hawkish bias. It was nothing to write home about but rate-hike expectations for 2022 slipped lower on the day (and March 2022 rate-hike odds are back at 16% - still dramatically different from The Fed's expectations)...

Small Caps underperformance has erased all of its gains relative to Nasdaq on the month...

High-flying Cramer-fave RIVN was monkeyhammered down 18% today (along with Lucid), while TSLA managed gains...

Value hit hard relative to growth...

Interestingly, given the very recent steepening of the TSY curve, we would expect value to outperform momentum...it hasn't...

This is how we explained it...

Cyclicals and Defensives were down about the same today (with Defensives staging a good come back after the initial puke today), but on the week cyclicals remain the slight leaders...

After a week of serious pain, Treasuries were bid today...

30Y yields fell back below 2.00%... again...

The dollar slipped lower today...

Bitcoin bounced off its 50DMA for the second day in a row...

Ethereum bounced back intraday (back above $4200) and if the following chart from Raoul Pal holds, the dip is to be bought...

Finding support at $60,000...

Oil was clubbed like a baby seal today... again... with WTI Crude futures breaking below the 50DMA and settled back below $80, its lowest close in 6 weeks...

Gold managed gains, rebounding to $1870 after yesterday's beating...

US NatGas tumbled (as European gas surged)...

Finally, it could be worse - you could be holding Turkish Lira!!

If only the Turks were allowed to hold gold or bitcoin...

