Robby Starbuck's Anti-Woke Crusade Expands: "Time To Expose Haley Davidson" 

Commentator and filmmaker Robby Starbuck's strategy to expose all the insane woke activism within mega-corporations with large conservative customer bases has entered the third chapter. After Tractor Supply nuked its diversity, equity, and inclusion program and John Deere scaled back on DEI policies, Starbuck announced on X on Tuesday, "It's time to expose Harley Davidson."

Starbuck's anti-woke crusade drives a wedge between the corporation and the customer base, forcing high-level executives to immediately respond, as seen by Tractory Supply and John Deere, or risk 'Bud Lighting' itself (i.e., boycotts). It's a genius move by Starbuck and his team as the anti-woke crusade against companies infected with the woke mind virus gains momentum.

Starbuck claims that under Harley Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz, the iconic motorcycle brand has been infected with woke activism, supports the Equality Act (which would allow men into girl's bathrooms, sports, and locker rooms), funded all-ages pride events, and required 1,800 employees to undergo virtual LGBTQ+ ally training.

Starbuck notes that Harley Davidson is a founding member of Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, sponsored an LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur Bootcamp, and made February and March "Months of Inclusion."

He adds that the company partnered with the United Way for multiple woke training programs, supported the Pennsylvania Youth Congress in creating gender-neutral licenses, and hosted numerous LGBTQ+ events at their corporate office.

Starbuck argues that Harley Davidson has alienated its core freedom-loving blue-collar customers by advocating Marxist ideologies pushed by leftists.

"I don't think the values at corporate reflect the values of nearly any Harley Davidson bikers," he said.

He added, "My goal with this reporting is never destruction. My goal is to inform consumers about the values major companies are adopting so they can make choices about what they're willing to support. That's not cancel culture, it's capitalism."

It’s time to expose Harley Davidson.@harleydavidson has been one of the most beloved brands in America but recently on CEO Jochen Zeitz’s watch, they’ve gone totally woke.



Here’s some of what we found:



• Openly supports “the equality act" which would allow men into girl’s… pic.twitter.com/15kPUy8WVY — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 23, 2024

X users respond to Starbuck's new report:

Harley Davidson admits they select their Board members based partly on ethnicity and gender. How is this legal? pic.twitter.com/1L03F55aQH — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) July 23, 2024

Talk about another brand that doesn’t understand its target market….



Wow. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) July 23, 2024

Why are all the companies that were most admired for their products going woke all of the sudden.



From Tractor supply to John Deere. Now it’s @harleydavidson .



What is happening — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) July 23, 2024

I guess we’re gonna have to sell our Harley’s.. what the heck is wrong with these companies pic.twitter.com/I4vZM0lAiK — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) July 23, 2024

Wait, Harley put a leftist in charge of their American Badash Company? — Ken Morin (@KenMorin111) July 23, 2024

Harley Davidson used to represent freedom. Now, they're pushing woke agendas. How disappointing. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 23, 2024

Starbuck's mission has been to get politics out of business, especially wokeism that's cut from Marxist cloth. Consumers would prefer corporate behavior without woke activism and for management to continue to innovate products—not become leftist activists and let the brand decay.

Bud Light learned the hard way. The clock has begun for Harley Davidson to respond to Starbuck's report.