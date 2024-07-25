Rosie The Riveter Is Back. New Ad Campaign Entices Gen-Zers To Quit Gig Economy For Welding Career

We've all heard the liberating stories about the 'gig economy'—breaking free from nine-to-five jobs and offering flexibility.

For many Americans, it sounded super enticing. However, once in the gig economy, the reality is very different. The pay is often horrendous, and there's no work-life balance while ferrying people around town as an Uber or Lyft driver or delivering food for DoorDash.

The BlueForge Alliance, a nonprofit integrator supporting the United States Navy's Submarine Industrial Base, has kicked off a campaign with a new ad for youngsters, explaining their future is not an Uber driver but, in fact, helping to build America's next fleet of naval ships - in a stable job environment.

"The campaign seeks to reach a younger audience of next-generation talent who may be unaware of the substantial opportunities for stable and impactful careers in maritime manufacturing," BlueForge Alliance wrote in a statement earlier this month.

The ad campaign for millennials and Gen Zers will lead them to the "CareersBuiltToLast.com" website, which highlights well-paying, high-tech, high-ceiling manufacturing jobs. This is undoubtedly enticing for youngsters, some of whom have been financially paralyzed by elevated inflation and high interest rates—thanks to failed Bidenomics.

"Many people across America aren't aware of the huge opportunities for careers in maritime manufacturing," said James Rowe, Managing Director at adam&eveDDB New York.

Rowe said, "The gig economy has created a transitory workforce, and we wanted to demonstrate that there are incredible long-term career opportunities across American manufacturing."

He continued: "Bringing an icon like Rosie the Riveter into 2024 felt like a unique way to connect with a new generation and make them aware of the prospects that a career in manufacturing has to offer."

For the American blue-collar worker, who has been crushed by de-industrial trends over the last three decades, there is hope that re-shoring trends, beginning with former President Trump and continuing with President Biden, will eventually lead to high-paying jobs once again that can rebuild the middle class.

Television host Mike Rowe would likely be proud of these manufacturing jobs.