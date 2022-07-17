Rush Limbaugh's Palm Beach Mansion Listed For $175 Million

Late conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh's mansion on Palm Beach's North Ocean Boulevard is for sale, and the asking price is between $150 million to $175 million, according to WSJ sources.

The 2.7-acre waterfront property features a 24,000 square feet main house with 250 feet of ocean frontage. Limbaugh purchased the property right before the DotCom bubble in 1998 for $3.9 million.

Property records show his widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, is on the trust that owns the property.

Ze'ev Chafet, a writer who wrote Limbaugh's biography "An Army of One," detailed the mansion was "largely decorated by Limbaugh himself, it reflects the things and places he has seen and admired."

Chafet wrote the mansion had a salon invoking Versailles and a massive chandelier in the dining room that was a replica of the one in New York's Plaza Hotel. He said the house was modeled after the Presidential Suite of the Hotel George V in Paris.

WSJ notes the main house is in "good condition," though real-estate agents said buyers are pursuing more contemporary architectural styles and would consider ripping down the house if bought.

Even at $150 million, Limbaugh's mansion would be one of the most expensive residential properties ever sold in Palm Beach, where the luxury real estate market exploded post-COVID. Last month, Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison dropped a record $173 million on a 62,000-square feet Mediterranean-style mansion near Palm Beach.