Russia May Sentence Pedophile Rapists To Life In Arctic Prison

Repeat child sex offenders in Russia could be sent to hard labor penal colonies in the Arctic, where they would be forced to work in Siberian mines, according a plan floated by Parliamentary Speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin.

The new legislation was presented after the horrific murder of a five-year-old girl, who was abducted by a serial pedophile and his lover, before being raped and stabbed to death.

Veronika Nikolayeva had been playing near her mother's workplace in Kostroma, and a video showed how she was snatched before being abused. The helpless girl 'struggled and fought back' but passersby did not pay attention to her distress - and the men took her to their hostel. Her corpse was later found in a duffle bag as the suspects, named Denis Gerasimov, 44, and Vadim Belyakov, 24, planned to dispose of her body. ... As the girl's body was removed from the suspects' hostel, a mob of locals demanded to be allowed to lynch the suspects. The suspects are understood to have been in a long term relationship since the younger man was underage. The men told interrogators that the crime was 'spontaneous', it was reported. The younger one 'suggested that his partner catch the girl and make fun of her'. The video shows one suspect carrying the kidnapped girl down snowy streets, while the other walks alongside. When police raided the room shared by the suspects in a hostel, they found the girl's body hidden in a duffle bag, say law enforcement sources. -Daily Mail

Volodin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, called the child's abuse and death a "terrible tragedy," which illustrated the need for tougher laws against pedophiles.

"One of the detained men turned out to be a formerly convicted paedophile," he said, adding "Let's do everything for the law on life sentences for paedophiles to be adopted in January."

One of the suspects was named as Denis Gerasimov, 44 (left), earlier jailed for paedophile offences including producing child pornography. The other suspect Vadim Belyakov, 24 (right), reportedly has a conviction for theft (via the Daily Mail)

"Those convicted for such crimes should serve life sentences in the harshest conditions - in the extreme north (of Russia) or in mines," he continued, adding: "These bastards should undergo the hardest labour, so they remember the crimes they committed every day - and regret them."

"They cannot be called human," he said.

The idea was supported by influential MP, Alexander Khinstein, who said "'It is necessary to adopt our bill on life punishment for paedophile-rapists as soon as possible," adding that all sex attackers released from prison should be forced to wear electronic tags.